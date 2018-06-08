Image copyright SNS Image caption Neale Cooper (right) won the European Cup Winners' Cup with Aberdeen in 1983

Hundreds of football fans are expected at a celebration of the life of former Aberdeen midfielder Neale Cooper.

Cooper - one of the Dons' Gothenburg Greats who won the European Cup Winners' Cup in 1983 - died last month.

The 54-year-old had gone on to play for clubs including Rangers, and had management spells at Peterhead, Ross County and Hartlepool United.

Members of Mr Cooper's family will be at Pittodrie for Friday night's memorial service.

Speakers will include his former Aberdeen skipper Willie Miller.

"A Gothenburg team-mate that's the first one to leave us and it's affected us all," Miller earlier told BBC Scotland.

The event begins at 19:30.