Image copyright Jasper Image Image caption Road closures have been put in place between Hopeman Golf Club to Gordounston and Lossiemouth to Silver Sands

Firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire near Hopeman in Moray.

Four appliances and a forestry unit were sent to the scene at Clashach quarry shortly after 15:30.

Road closures have been put in place between Hopeman Golf Club to Gordounston and Lossiemouth to Silver Sands.

Police are urging people to stay away from the scene while crews tackle the blaze.