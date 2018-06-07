Firefighters tackle large gorse fire in Moray
- 7 June 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Firefighters are tackling a large gorse fire near Hopeman in Moray.
Four appliances and a forestry unit were sent to the scene at Clashach quarry shortly after 15:30.
Road closures have been put in place between Hopeman Golf Club to Gordounston and Lossiemouth to Silver Sands.
Police are urging people to stay away from the scene while crews tackle the blaze.