NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

'Serious accident' on farm near Dyce

  • 7 June 2018

Emergency services have been called to a "serious accident" at a farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen.

The alarm was raised at South Waulkmill farm, between Dyce and Newmachar, shortly after 09:00.

Police, ambulance and fire service crews were sent to the scene.

Police Scotland said it was being treated as a serious accident.

