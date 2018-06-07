'Serious accident' on farm near Dyce
- 7 June 2018
Emergency services have been called to a "serious accident" at a farm on the outskirts of Aberdeen.
The alarm was raised at South Waulkmill farm, between Dyce and Newmachar, shortly after 09:00.
Police, ambulance and fire service crews were sent to the scene.
Police Scotland said it was being treated as a serious accident.