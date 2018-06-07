The director of the Aberdeen International Youth Festival does not think the event can be saved.

The annual event has been taking place since 1973 and has hosted about 30,000 young people from around the world.

Aberdeen city councillors withdrew funding in November, instead deciding to approve £100,000 for a Year of Young People Cultural Award Programme.

Two councillors have now been appointed to the board, but director Stewart Aitken said he thinks it is too late.

Trustees wrote to the Scottish charity regulator OSCR in March to ask for advice on winding it up.

Three councillors stepped down from the board last year, leaving it unable to meet or make decisions.

Conservative councillors Douglas Lumsden and Philip Bell were appointed on Wednesday, and the board is expected to meet in the next few weeks.