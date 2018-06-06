Image copyright JASPERIMAGE Image caption Protests against shooting on the reserve have been held

External mediators are to be used in the hope of ending a dispute between wildfowlers and opponents at Findhorn Bay.

It follows a voluntary permit scheme brought in last September failing to prove a solution.

Moray Council heard that Scottish Natural Heritage will help pay for and provide mediation services in the hope a new arrangement can be agreed.

The alternative would be a by-law which would cost at least £35,000.

It is estimated that mediation could cost about £15,000

The previous deal would have seen no shooting on Mondays as well as Sundays.

However, the Scottish Association for Country Sports (SACS) said the scheme had been launched without consultation with its members, and could not be imposed.

The British Association for Shooting and Conservation (BASC) had backed a voluntary approach.