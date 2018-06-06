Image copyright Police Scotland Image caption Jamesina Stewart - known as Ina - died in the crash

A driver found guilty of causing the death of a 57-year-old grandmother on a Mother's Day weekend trip has been jailed.

Elgin woman Jamesina Stewart, known as Ina, died after the head-on crash on the A90 near Ellon in March 2016.

Alin Jar, 31, had denied causing death by dangerous driving.

Jar was jailed for six years at the High Court in Glasgow. A judge also banned him from driving for eight years.

Image copyright Kingdom News Image caption Alin Jar denied causing death by dangerous driving

Lord Woolman said that one driver described Jar's driving as "ridiculous," and another eyewitness said: "Some nutcase pulled out on the wrong side with no chance of overtaking safely."

Defence counsel David Moggach said: "Mr Jar has asked me to express his deepest apologies and condolences to the family.

"He was brought up in Romania and came to Scotland for a better life. He was seriously injured himself in the crash."

'Couldn't brake'

Mrs Stewart's daughter had told an earlier trial in Aberdeen how their trip turned to tragedy.

Amanda Todd wept as she recalled the moment Jar's car hit their vehicle.

Mrs Todd said: "I knew it was inevitable that I couldn't brake in time. We impacted and then I was unconscious.

"When I regained consciousness the children were out of the car but my mum was still in the vehicle."

'Loving mum'

Her husband, Malcolm Todd, 37, said the other vehicle was in the wrong lane when it collided head-on with his family's car.

He said: "The children were screaming and my mother-in-law was slumped forward.

"When I got in the ambulance I was told my mother-in-law had passed away."

Speaking after the crash in 2016, relatives described Mrs Stewart as a "loving daughter, mum and granny".