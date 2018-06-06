Image copyright Google

The future make-up of Moray Council's administration is set to be decided at a special meeting next week.

The authority was run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents until seven of Tories walked away from the administration.

The SNP had said on Tuesday that talks had failed to agree a rainbow coalition involving independents and Labour.

The special meeting is to be held next Wednesday.

Council leader George Alexander had said he and other independents were still hopeful a deal could be reached to avoid a minority administration.

The Conservatives said the earlier decision followed years of Scottish government cuts to the council's budget which had brought the council to the brink of bankruptcy.

Seven of the eight Conservatives withdrew, with convener James Allan staying.

It left an administration group of five independents and the convener.