Image copyright Jasperimage Image caption The road was closed for several hours for investigation work

A man has died in a crash involving a car and a motorbike in Moray.

The emergency services were called to the collision on the B9015 near Garmouth at about 17:30 on Tuesday.

The 37-year-old rider of a black Suzuki motorcycle died of his injuries. The 54-year-old female driver of a red Citroen was uninjured.

The road was closed for several hours to allow for crash investigation work and police are urging witnesses to contact them.

Sgt Stuart Lawrence from Police Scotland said: "I can confirm that a 37-year-old male has died as a result of the two vehicle collision. My thoughts are with his family and friends at this tragic time.

"We are keen to trace any drivers who may have been travelling on the road around the time and seen either vehicle prior to the collision.

"I would also appeal to anyone who may have stopped at the scene, and who has not yet passed their details to police, to contact us."