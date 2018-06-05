Serious crash between car and motorbike in Moray
- 5 June 2018
Police are dealing with a serious crash in Moray involving a car and a motorbike.
The emergency services were sent to the scene on the B9015 Garmouth to Fochabers road just before 17:40.
Officers said there was one casualty, whose condition is not known.
The road has been closed by police and is expected to remain closed for some time.