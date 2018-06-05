Image copyright Ryan Main

The SNP will attempt to run a minority administration at Moray Council, the party has said.

The authority was run by a coalition of Conservatives and independents, until seven of the party's members walked away from the administration last month.

The SNP said talks had failed to lead to a rainbow coalition involving independents and Labour.

The party has submitted a motion ahead of a council meeting on Wednesday.

The Conservatives said the earlier decision followed years of Scottish government cuts to the council's budget which had brought the council to the brink of bankruptcy.

Seven of the eight Conservatives withdrew, with convener James Allan remaining.

It left an administration group of five independents and the convener.

SNP co-leader Graham Leadbitter said: "We offered to work with a rainbow coalition of SNP, independents and Labour, but while some councillors were willing to do that there was not a critical mass willing to accept that proposal.

"Despite that, we believe the positive discussions that we have been involved in will help us with policy negotiations from a position of being a minority administration."