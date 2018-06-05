NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Woman charged over £100,000 of cannabis resin in Aberdeen

  5 June 2018

A woman has been charged after cannabis resin with a street value of about £100,000 was seized in Aberdeen.

Police Scotland said the recovery was made during a search of a property in the Rosemount area of the city on Monday.

A 57-year-old woman was arrested and charged.

She is expected to appear at Aberdeen Sheriff Court.