Image caption The case is being heard at the High Court in Edinburgh

Three men have gone on trial accused of plotting to murder another man in Aberdeen for money.

Warren Keating, 29, Darren Summers, 30, and Jeff Binnie, 24, deny conspiring to kill a man called Henry Stephen at various locations in the city.

The Crown claims they acquired a revolver and cartridges, and searched for Mr Stephen.

The first witness in the case is due to be called at the High Court in Edinburgh on Friday.