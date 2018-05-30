Image copyright Getty Images

A project to provide free sanitary products to women from low income households in Aberdeen is expected to be rolled out across the country.

The Scottish government scheme - designed to tackle "period poverty" - was launched in July last year.

The six-month pilot was continued in March, and has distributed free products to more than 1,000 women.

Equalities Secretary Angela Constance is expected to announced the project will be extended across Scotland.

The pilot scheme was led by the Community Food Initiatives North East (CFINE) social enterprise, and was welcomed by anti-poverty campaigners, including The Trussell Trust.

Ms Constance is due to visit CFINE on Wednesday to hear about the work.

She is expected to announce that, following the successful pilot in Aberdeen, the charity FareShare will distribute sanitary products from their sites around the country, reaching an estimated 18,800 people.

It follows a growing campaign demanding "dignity" for women whose budgets do not stretch to sanitary protection.