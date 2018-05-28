Image copyright SNS Image caption Neale Cooper was found in the stairwell of flats in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen

Former Aberdeen player and Peterhead manager Neale Cooper is in a critical condition in hospital after he collapsed at the weekend.

The 54-year-old was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary after he was found in the stairwell of flats in the Bucksburn area of Aberdeen in the early hours of Sunday.

Police are investigating but said there were no suspicious circumstances.

Cooper is one of the Dons' Gothenburg Greats.

He also managed Ross County, Hartlepool United and Gillingham and played with Aston Villa, Rangers, Reading, Dunfermline Athletic and Ross County.