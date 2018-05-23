A feasibility study is to be carried out into re-opening a mothballed pool in Aberdeen.

Hazlehead pool was closed by Sport Aberdeen two years ago, along with one in Kincorth.

Independent councillor Jennifer Stewart's motion to get the study done was approved at the capital programme committee.

She claims that local people are finding it difficult to access a nearby pool.

'Good news'

The feasibility study will go before a city growth committee next month.

The councillor told BBC Scotland: "It's good news. The important thing is that this has got Hazlehead pool back onto the council agenda. Hopefully we can take it forward from June."

Sport Aberdeen said at the time the decision to shut Hazlehead and Kincorth pools followed a review of all the venues it operated.

The organisation said the facilities were underused, with an average of just over 30 people swimming at each per day.