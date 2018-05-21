NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Witness appeal following serious Aberdeenshire crash

  • 21 May 2018

Police are appealing for witnesses following a crash in Aberdeenshire which left a teenager seriously injured.

The one-vehicle accident happened on the unclassified Cruden Bay to Gask road at about 22:50 on Saturday night.

The 17-year-old male driver of the white Vauxhall Corsa was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The road was closed for several hours to allow investigations to be carried out.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites