Ballot being held over North Sea platform workers offer
- 3 May 2018
Workers on a North Sea platform are being balloted on an offer aimed at ending a dispute over pay and conditions.
Some Mariner crew members downed tools in unofficial action last month over alleged poor working conditions.
Contractor Aker Solutions said constructive dialogue had continued with unions, and that the result of the ballot was expected later this month.