Man dies after being hit by lorry in Aberdeen

  • 30 April 2018
Wellington Road Image copyright Google
Image caption The accident happened near the junction with Abbotswell Road

A 54-year-old man has died after being hit by a lorry in Aberdeen.

The accident happened on Wellington Road, near Abbotswell Road, at about 17:10.

The man was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary but died from his injuries.

Wellington Road was closed.

Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them.

