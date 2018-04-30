NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Plastic litter at Hazlehead Park pitches in Aberdeen to be tackled

  • 30 April 2018
Litter at Hazlehead
Talks are to be held about the amount of plastic litter left at popular Hazlehead Park in Aberdeen.

It is claimed that plastic bottles are regularly strewn across the pitches following football games.

Local councillor Jennifer Stewart said it was "ruining a gorgeous space" and said she would raise the issue at a meeting with sports body Sport Aberdeen.

Sport Aberdeen has been contacted for comment.

