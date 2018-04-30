Image copyright Fubar News Image caption The fire was reported on Sunday evening

An Aberdeen tower block had to be evacuated after fire broke out.

The emergency services were called to Bruce House in the Hazlehead area of the city shortly before 19:30 on Sunday.

The fire was brought under control by about 30 firefighters. No-one was injured.

An investigation has started into the fire, which is believed to have begun in the tower's bin store. The building does not have a sprinkler system.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesman said: "The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service was alerted at 19:29 on Sunday to reports of a dwelling fire.

"Operations control mobilised a number of fire engines.

"Several residents were led to safety before firefighters extinguished the fire.

"There were no casualties."

The spokesman said crews remained on the scene until the area was safe.