Police car involved in collision in Aberdeen

  • 1 February 2018

A police car has been involved in a crash in Aberdeen as it responded to an incident.

The vehicle was involved in the two-vehicle collision on Tillydrone Road, at the junction with St Machar Drive, at about 08:20.

Police Scotland said no-one was injured as a result.

A spokesperson said: "Enquiries are ongoing into the circumstances."