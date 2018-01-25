Man in court after drugs worth almost £130,000 recovered in Aberdeen
- 25 January 2018
A man has appeared in court after drugs with an estimated street value of almost £130,000 were seized in Aberdeen city centre.
Police Scotland said "significant quantities" of heroin and cocaine were recovered in the Guild Street area on Wednesday.
Kennedy Williams, 37, from London, appeared at Aberdeen Sheriff Court to face drugs charges.
He made no plea and was remanded in custody.