The MSP of a man who was killed in a helicopter crash has said Super Puma helicopters should not return to service until confidence is restored.

MSPs discussed concerns about the potential return of the aircraft during a Holyrood debate on Wednesday evening.

Stuart Wood, 27, from Newmachar in Aberdeenshire, was among 16 people killed in a crash off Peterhead.

His MSP Gillian Martin, the SNP member for Aberdeenshire East, said she was not sure confidence would ever return.

'Significant risk'

She said: "Can Airbus and the helicopter operators do more to communicate and convince North Sea workers and operators they can feel confident travelling in the Super Puma? Perhaps.

"Right now, I am not so sure that confidence can ever come back.

"Until it does, I don't think any of us should ask people who face significant risk already to do the jobs that they do offshore to board them."

Mr Wood was one of the youngest victims of the crash on 1 April 2009.

The helicopters were grounded after a crash in Norway in April last year when the rotor blades became detached from the fuselage.

Image copyright AIBN Image caption The rotors detached from a helicopter in 2016

The accident killed 13 people, including Iain Stewart from Laurencekirk, Aberdeenshire.

The 225 and L2 aircraft have since been cleared to fly, but no North Sea operators have reintroduced them.

Airbus insists the model is safe to use.

The boss of Airbus flew into a helicopter exhibition in London in a Super Puma H225 earlier this month to demonstrate that the aircraft is safe for passenger use.

In September, a survey of workers conducted by Airbus revealed 62% of workers would be unlikely to fly in Super Pumas again.