A man has appeared in court charged with assault to the danger of life after another man was found seriously injured in Aberdeen city centre.

Police were called to reports of an incident in the King Street area, near the junction with St Clair Street, at about 17:45 on Sunday.

A man aged 29 was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

Kestutis Eglynas, 35, made no plea at Aberdeen Sheriff Court and was released on bail.