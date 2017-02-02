Image copyright Aberdeenshire Council

Aberdeenshire Council has warned it needs to make more than £24m of budget savings which could see a 2.5% council tax rise.

The local authority has said it could increase Council Tax by 2.5% - adding an extra £28.50 to a Band 'D' property - to generate £3m.

The council's funding is being reduced by 4.54%, compared with a national average reduction of 4.8%.

The council said it "may result in a reduction in employee numbers".

The authority has said it hoped to delay recruitment to currently vacant posts and help avoid compulsory redundancies.

Councillors will meet to set their budget on Thursday 9 February.

It comes after the council said it had received the third lowest funding settlement from the Scottish government, which was £7.4m less than in 2016.

Aberdeenshire has been allocated £394m in revenue and £30.7m towards capital expenditure.

It said that together with income from Council Tax, non-domestic rates and other charges, the council was expected to set a budget to deliver local services worth £540m and continue its ambitious capital programme of building new schools, leisure centres and roads projects.

Among the savings being considered alongside a council tax rise are a review of the school transport network, streamlining waste collection routes and less frequent cleaning of bus shelters.