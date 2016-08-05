Image caption An attack was said to have taken place in the Grampian Lane area of Torry

Police investigating a claim of a serious sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman in Aberdeen have now said no crime was committed.

An incident was alleged to have happened in the Walker Road and Grampian Lane area of Torry in the early hours of Saturday 30 July.

Police Scotland said inquires were now complete and they were no longer looking for anyone.

Members of the public were thanked for their assistance.