Aberdeen sex attack investigation concludes no crime committed
- 5 August 2016
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Police investigating a claim of a serious sexual assault on a 20-year-old woman in Aberdeen have now said no crime was committed.
An incident was alleged to have happened in the Walker Road and Grampian Lane area of Torry in the early hours of Saturday 30 July.
Police Scotland said inquires were now complete and they were no longer looking for anyone.
Members of the public were thanked for their assistance.