A former community centre caretaker who raped and abused vulnerable adults and children has lost an appeal against his jail term.

David Robertson, who is 58 and from Aberdeen, abused 16 people between 1974 and 2011.

He was jailed for 15 years and four months in 2014.

Lord Menzies, sitting with Lady Cosgrove, rejected the sentence appeal at the Court of Criminal Appeal in Edinburgh.

The offences were committed in Aberdeen, a holiday park in Arbroath, a caravan park at Nairn and in Keith.

Robertson, who formerly worked at the Lord Provost Henry E Rae Community Centre in Aberdeen, accepted he had committed some of the offences during evidence, but denied the rape charges.