Glenallachie man charged after shot cat loses leg

  • 2 December 2015

A man has been charged in connection with the shooting in Moray of a cat which had to have a leg amputated.

Police Scotland said the incident happened on 16 November.

A 57-year-old man from the Glenallachie area has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.

A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the injuries sustained, the cat's leg required to be amputated."

