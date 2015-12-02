Glenallachie man charged after shot cat loses leg
- 2 December 2015
A man has been charged in connection with the shooting in Moray of a cat which had to have a leg amputated.
Police Scotland said the incident happened on 16 November.
A 57-year-old man from the Glenallachie area has been charged and reported to the procurator fiscal.
A police spokesperson said: "As a result of the injuries sustained, the cat's leg required to be amputated."