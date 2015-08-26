NE Scotland, Orkney & Shetland

Motorist seriously injured in A941 crash near Elgin

  • 26 August 2015

A man has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Moray.

The accident happened on the A941 near Elgin on Wednesday afternoon.

The motorist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.

A woman who was also injured in the crash was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Her injuries were not thought to be as serious.

