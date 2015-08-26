Motorist seriously injured in A941 crash near Elgin
- 26 August 2015
A man has been seriously injured in a two-car crash in Moray.
The accident happened on the A941 near Elgin on Wednesday afternoon.
The motorist was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary for treatment.
A woman who was also injured in the crash was taken to Dr Gray's Hospital in Elgin. Her injuries were not thought to be as serious.