Image caption Jack Moodie's announced he was resigning earlier this month

A by-election to find a replacement for an Orkney councillor who resigned his seat is to be held before Christmas.

Independent Jack Moodie - the Kirkwall West and Orphir representative - said earlier this month that the job of a councillor had become bogged down with red tape.

Mr Moodie said he felt he was achieving little for constituents.

A specific date is expected to be announced shortly.

Orkney Islands Council has been waiting for the Scottish independence referendum to be completed before planning the by-election.