Orkney Islands Council by-election to replace Jack Moodie before Christmas
A by-election to find a replacement for an Orkney councillor who resigned his seat is to be held before Christmas.
Independent Jack Moodie - the Kirkwall West and Orphir representative - said earlier this month that the job of a councillor had become bogged down with red tape.
Mr Moodie said he felt he was achieving little for constituents.
A specific date is expected to be announced shortly.
Orkney Islands Council has been waiting for the Scottish independence referendum to be completed before planning the by-election.