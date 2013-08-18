18 August 2013 Last updated at 10:25

Pedestrian dies a week after being hit by car in Aberdeen

A pedestrian who was seriously injured after being hit by a car on the outskirts of Aberdeen has died.

Benjamin Land, 19, was hurt on the A944 near Kingswells roundabout at about 04:00 on 10 August.

He was taken to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary with serious injuries and died on Friday.

Investigations into the incident are continuing and police have appealed for witnesses.

A spokesman said: "I ask anybody who may have information relating to any aspect of the circumstances of the collision to get in contact with us to help build a complete picture."

