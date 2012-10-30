Image caption Police said they were becoming more and more concerned for Mr Robb's safety

A major air and land search for a walker who has been reported missing in Moray has been continuing.

William Robb, 75, from the Aberdeen area, was last seen at about 10:30 on Sunday after taking a different route while out walking with friends on the Speyside Way near Fochabers.

Police officers, mountain rescue teams and dogs were involved in the search for Mr Robb on Sunday.

A helicopter from RAF Lossiemouth has also been involved in Monday's search.

'More concerned'

Mr Robb is described as 5ft 6in tall, of slim build and was wearing a blue Gore-Tex jacket with trousers and hiking boots. He had a green rucksack.

Grampian Police's Insp Craig Donald said: "With the passage of time coupled with the colder weather conditions, we are getting more and more concerned about his safety and well being."

The force appealed for Mr Robb to contact them, or alternatively for a family member to confirm that he was safe and well.

Anyone who believes they may know his whereabouts is asked to contact officers.