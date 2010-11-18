Image caption Illona Sheach's daughter Alexis Matheson died in 2007

A mother whose former boyfriend is accused of killing her baby has denied his claims that she played a game which could have harmed the child.

Illona Sheach was giving evidence in the trial of Mark Simpson, who denies murdering six-week-old Alexis Matheson in Aberdeen in 2007.

Mr Simpson claimed she played a game called "fishy" where she lay on the floor and held Alexis above her.

Ms Sheach denied this and said she called Alexis "my little fishy".

In his evidence, Mr Simpson said Ms Sheach regularly shook the baby without supporting her head as part of a game.

Recalled to give further evidence, Ms Sheach said she would have done nothing to harm her child.

She said she called Alexis "my little fishy" because of the way she pouted her mouth.

She said she also told her stories about the fish in the animated film Finding Nemo.

Mr Simpson, 29, denies murdering Alexis by assaulting her in Aberdeen between 8 November and 9 December 2007.

He allegedly seized hold of her, shook her and compressed her chest, leaving her so severely injured that she died.

Closing speeches in the long-running case are expected to begin on Monday.