Image caption Mary Findlay was hit by a car driven by George McLeod

A diabetic pensioner with serious eyesight problems has been fined £1,500 after being cleared of killing an elderly woman in a crash in Aberdeen.

George McLeod was found not guilty of causing the death of 89-year-old Mary Findlay in 2008 by dangerous driving.

He was found guilty of a reduced charge of dangerous driving by taking to the wheel when he knew his sight was impaired due to his medical condition.

As well as the fine, the 71-year-old was banned from driving for 10 years.

However, the judge who imposed the disqualification accepted it was "academic" as he had no intention of driving again.

It had been alleged that McLeod failed to observe Mrs Findlay when she crossed the road outside her home on Provost Rust Drive, after driving with impaired eyesight.

But a jury cleared him of causing Mrs Findlay's death 10 days before her 90th birthday.

Lord Mackay told McLeod at the High Court in Edinburgh that in sentencing him he could not take into account the fact that he was involved in an accident, as a consequence of which Mrs Findlay died.

But he said the jury had found him guilty of a lesser charge because the Crown had proved his eyesight was impaired as a result of suffering from diabetes, and that he was aware of that when he drove.

"Having regard to the evidence the jury heard it is difficult to see what other conclusion they could have reached," the judge said.