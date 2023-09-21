Hillwalker missing for two weeks on Isle of Skye
Police on the Isle of Skye are searching for an experienced hillwalker last seen two weeks ago.
Francis Johnson, 74, from Dorset, travelled to Scotland's west coast on Monday 4 September.
Police said he had booked into various campsites and was last seen at a site in Glenbrittle, Skye, on Wednesday 6 September.
His camping equipment and car are still at the campsite, which he is believed to have left on foot for a walk.
Mr Johnson is described as 6ft, of medium build and grey balding hair. He is believed to have been wearing outdoor clothing.
Police Scotland said it was not known which route he may have taken from the campsite.
Sgt Graham Cameron said: "Francis is an experienced walker and plans his trips meticulously so it is out of character for him to be missing and not be in touch with family and friends.
"Concerns are growing for his welfare and we are keen to speak to anyone who may have seen him or knows where he might be.
"If you were out and about in the Glenbrittle area and may have seen him please get in touch."