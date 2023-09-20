Police investigate double sex attacks on island
A woman has reported being raped twice in the space of nine days on a Scottish island.
Police said she was sexually assaulted on Benbecula, a relatively small island community in the Outer Hebrides.
Both incidents are thought to involve the same man who has yet to be identified.
Detectives have described the case as being "extremely unusual and concerning" as they launched an appeal for information.
The first incident occurred between 22:30 on Friday 8 September and 03:00 on Saturday, 9 September, while the second was between 01:15 and 02:15 on Monday, 18 September.
An investigation is under way to find the man who Police Scotland described as being white, around 5ft 8in tall, medium build, clean shaven with greyish white hair and having an English accent.
Det Insp Craig Ross said: "These two reported incidents are obviously extremely unusual for an island community such as Benbecula.
"We are providing support to the woman involved in our investigation to establish the full circumstances."
Chief Insp Jane Mackenzie, Western Isles area commander, added: "These reports are obviously extremely concerning and we are providing a visible police presence in the area."
Anyone with information is asked to contact the force.