Driver who died in Highlands crash named by police
A driver who died in a one-vehicle crash in the Highlands has been named by police.
Peter Kennedy, 56, from Aberdeen, was driving a silver Kia Picanto when the crash happened on the B9091, near Croy, at about 08:20 on Sunday.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
Sgt Neil MacDonald said: "Our thoughts remain with Peter's family and friends at this very difficult time." Inquiries are continuing and officers have appealed for information.
