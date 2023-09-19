Orange peel offers possible clue to missing hillwalker
- Published
Discarded orange peel could provide mountain rescuers with a clue to the whereabouts of a hillwalker who was last seen two weeks ago.
Charlie Kelly, 56, left his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on 6 September to travel to the Highlands for a walk in Glen Etive.
His rucksack was discovered in the glen on 9 September.
Glencoe Mountain Rescue Team said two oranges he had taken with him for his trek were not in the bag.
The team said that after a 10-day effort to find Mr Kelly, a difficult decision had been taken to scale back the search.
Members of 10 different mountain rescue teams, including civilian, RAF and police, have searched a massive area and difficult terrain.
The search has also involved dogs, drones and helicopters.
Glencoe MRT said that, along with other volunteers, it would continue the search on a part-time basis when weather conditions allowed.
The team said: "It is still very much our aim to bring Charlie back to his family."
It has asked visitors to Glen Etive and the surrounding hills for help.
Glencoe MRT said: "If you were there, please check back through your photos of the day.
"Was there someone in the background of your summit selfie?
"Also, we would like to hear from anyone who has found a pile of orange peel on the hill in this area.
"We know Charlie had two with him, but there was no peel in his bag."
Police said Mr Kelly was last seen wearing a dark green fleece top, dark grey combat-style trousers and a black waterproof jacket. He was believed to be carrying a navy blue rucksack.