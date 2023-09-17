Man airlifted after being injured by cows on Barra beach
A man was airlifted to hospital after three people were injured by a herd of cows and a bull on a Hebridean beach.
Police said the alarm was raised on Eoligarry, Barra, shortly after 20:00 on Saturday.
The 56-year-old man and two women were walking between near Traigh Eais - which featured in the 1949 film Whisky Galore - and Traigh Mor at the time.
The man was flown to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow but has since been discharged.
The women were treated at St Brendan's Hospital in Castlebay and have also been discharged.
A force spokeswoman said: "Advice and assistance has been given to all parties."
She added no further action would be taken.
Barra Coastguard Rescue Team were also involved in the operation.