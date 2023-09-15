Inverness power cuts affect thousands after sub station fire
Thousands of people in Inverness city centre lost power after a fire at an electricity sub station.
About 2,800 properties, as well as traffic lights and street lamps, suffered an outage at 03:30.
Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN) was able to restore power to almost all customers by 08:00.
About 150 properties close to the sub station remained without power during the day while SSE carried out underground works.
Inverness Justice Centre was one of the buildings that did not have power restored during the morning, leading to the cancellation of court hearings.
An SSEN spokesman said Castle Street Service Point and Inverness Museum were closed for the day, while Eastgate Centre had supply restored by the early afternoon.
He said: "By lunchtime, the number of properties who remained off-supply was further reduced and around 100 are currently without power, as teams continued to re-route supplies and deploy mobile generation units."
All properties are expected to have power restored by Friday evening.