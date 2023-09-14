Free entry to ancient Calanais stones could end
Free entry to one of the Western Isles' best-known and ancient sites could end under plans to raise money to help cover the cost of its upkeep.
Calanais - also known as Callanish - Standing Stones in Lewis are 5,000 years old and were used for rituals for about 2,000 years.
The Neolithic site, near Stornoway, is open all year round and entry is free.
But it has been proposed that a single charge is introduced to see the stones and its nearby visitor centre.
Public agency Historic Environment Scotland (HES) is working with the centre's owners, Urras nan Tursachan (UnT), on upgrading infrastructure at Calanais to improve the visitor experience, and protect the ancient monument.
About 120,000 people visit the site every year.
HES describes Calanais as one of Scotland's most important historic sites, but the stones have also inspired popular culture including Disney-Pixar animation Brave and the Outlander stories.
UnT and HES are working on plans to significantly upgrade the visitor centre.
The project has received support from the Islands Growth Deal, which is funded by the UK and Scottish governments.
HES added: "As part of the plans, a single admission charge is proposed.
"Under the scheme of delegation, any admission charge for the site would require approval from Scottish ministers.
"We are in discussions with UnT and Scottish government, however, a request to Scottish ministers has not yet been submitted."