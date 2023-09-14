Uist schools closed due to water contamination
Contamination has affected water supplies in Benbecula and parts of South Uist in the Western Isles.
Local authority Comhairle nan Eilean Siar has closed schools at Balivanich, Iochdar and Lionacleit because of the situation.
Scottish Water said the source of the oily taste and smell had been located and isolated, but warned it could take several days to clear.
Bottled water has been distributed to homes.
Scottish Water said about 1,000 properties served by its Benbecula water treatment works were affected.
The comhairle said HS7 and HS8 postcode areas were involved.
Lionacleit Education Centre and Lionacleit Sports Centre and Library have also been closed as a precaution.
A spokesman for the comhairle said arrangements for Friday would be confirmed in due course.