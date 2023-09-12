New college officially launched in Highlands after merger
Scotland's newest college has been officially launched.
UHI North, West and Hebrides has been created by merging colleges in north Highland, west Highland and Western Isles.
It has about 9,000 students, 600 staff and 19 campus and is part of the University of the Highlands and Islands (UHI) network.
UHI said the new college would serve an area larger than Wales and communities on about 40% of Scotland's coastline.
It said the college would provide skills in net zero decarbonisation, renewable energy, engineering and marine industries.
UHI added that it would be ideally placed to work with communities to develop Gaelic as an economic and social asset.
Locations of the campuses include Thurso, Fort William and Stornoway.
Scottish government ministers Graeme Dey and Jenny Gilruth approved the amalgamation in July.
The sites have been facing challenges around funding cuts and a declining demographic.
Online learning is a major feature of UHI, allowing centres which are miles apart to work together.