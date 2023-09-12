Rucksack found in Glen Etive search for missing walker
Searches for a hillwalker who went missing last week have been focused on an area where a rucksack was found.
Charlie Kelly, 56, left his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on Wednesday to travel to the Highlands for a walk in Glen Etive.
Police said his family last heard from him at about 20:00 on Thursday.
Over the past three days mountain rescue volunteers have been searching the area where a bag matching the description of Mr Kelly's was found.
Glencoe and Tayside mountain rescue teams continued the search on Tuesday in Glen Etive, near Glen Coe.
Police said Mr Kelly was last seen wearing a dark green fleece top, dark grey combat-style trousers and a black waterproof jacket. He was believed to be carrying a navy blue rucksack.
Members of Lochaber, Oban, Arrochar and RAF mountain rescue teams, along with search dogs and a coastguard helicopter, have also assisted in the search effort.