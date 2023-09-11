Searches for Tillicoultry walker missing in Glen Coe
Searches are being made for a hillwalker who has been missing in the Glen Coe area since last week.
Charlie Kelly, 56, left his home in Tillicoultry, Clackmannanshire, on Wednesday to travel to the Highlands for a walk in Glen Etive.
Police said his family last heard from him at about 20:00 on Thursday.
Members Glencoe, Lochaber, Oban, Arrochar and RAF mountain rescue teams along with search dogs and a coastguard helicopter have searched for him.
Police said Mr Kelly was last seen wearing a dark green fleece top, dark grey combat-style trousers and a black waterproof jacket. He was believed to be carrying a navy blue rucksack.