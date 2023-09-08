Stranded passengers rescued after ferry fault
Small boats have helped rescue stranded passengers after the CalMac ferry between Skye and Raasay was taken out of service.
MV Hallaig, a diesel/electric ferry, was evacuated after a battery overheated on Thursday.
A rigid inflatable picked up customers on either side of the short crossing, while a larger excursion boat helped others, including a wheelchair user.
CalMac is diverting another ferry, MV Loch Tarbert, as relief vessel.
But that will have a knock-on effect on the service between Kilchoan and Tobermory on Mull, which will now be a passenger-only route as it prepares to hold its annual Mod festival this weekend.
The small island of Raasay is a popular tourist destination, normally served by a regular 25-minute ferry service from Sconser on Skye.
The breakdown is believed to have left about 40 visitors stranded on Raasay, while locals who had travelled to Skye on shopping trips were also affected.
Dan Corigall, who runs Stardust Boat Trips, said he was chartered by a tour guide to help a group get off the island.
"We saw a big group of people standing at the top the gangplank. Fortunately it was a warmish night," he told BBC Scotland News.
"We were also able to help a woman who was in a wheelchair because we have disabled access and she wouldn't have got on the smaller boat."
Further assessment
CalMac said it had chartered a rigid inflatable as a temporary relief vessel for the Raasay route and all passengers were brought ashore by 21:00.
That service will continue on Friday until MV Loch Tarbert arrives, but access to the shore is via a ladder which may not be suitable for passengers with mobility issues.
A spokeswoman said: "Whilst alongside in Raasay, the crew of MV Hallaig were alerted to a cell overheating within the hybrid battery bank.
"The crew acted promptly and professionally, evacuating all passengers and vehicles.
"Scottish Fire and Rescue attended and are currently monitoring the battery system. As a precaution, the system will continue to be monitored for the next hour before entry is made into the battery locker to allow further assessment."
The Isle of Raasay Distillery, which is holding tours and tastings as part of the The Hebridean Whisky Festival on Friday, warned visitors of possible travel difficulties, but said the event would still go ahead.