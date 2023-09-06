Shinty's Camanachd Cup trophy to be replaced with replica
- Published
Shinty's biggest prize - the Camanachd Cup - is to be replaced with a replica as part of efforts to conserve the 127-year-old trophy.
Made in Edinburgh and first awarded in 1896, it has endured years of wear and tear from being passed among players of winning teams.
In 1990, it was accidently left outside in the square in Portree, Skye, before being taken into the care of police.
The cup is to be put on display at Inverness Castle.
Shinty's governing body, the Camanachd Association, has received funding from the competition's sponsors Tulloch Homes for the replica.
It will be made by Hamilton & Inches, the makers of the original trophy, using 3D scanning imagery produced by the University of the Highlands and Islands.
Five-times cup winner Gary Innes said the historical value of the cup was significant.
He said: "It's done its rounds bless it. We've been fortunate to have had the days to hold it and party with it."
"I think the cup is getting more brittle. It just needs to be looked after now.
"If something were to happen to it, that would be catastrophic for the game of shinty."
The Camanachd Association described the cup as a delicate artefact.
President Steven MacKenzie said: "We are thrilled to be taking this significant step to protect the cup.
"By retiring it to Inverness Castle, we honour the trophy's legacy and ensure that its story remains alive for generations of shinty players and enthusiasts."
An official retirement ceremony and unveiling of the trophy's replica will take place early next year.
Inverness Castle, the former sheriff court building in Inverness, is being redeveloped by Highland Council as a tourist destination featuring an exhibition on shinty.