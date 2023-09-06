Corran Ferry vessel faces new repairs delay
- Published
The main vessel for the Highlands' Corran ferry crossing will have been out of action for a year by the time it is expected to return to service.
The MV Corran left its Lochaber route last October for maintenance work.
While in dry dock a problem was found with its propulsion system and delays have hit its return ever since.
Highland Council, which runs the service, previously hoped it would be back in July, then August but has now set a target for the middle of October.
The Corran Ferry is the busiest single-vessel ferry route in Scotland and carries more than 270,000 cars each year.
Currently a passenger-only service is available due to the MV Corran being out of action and a breakdown which has sidelined the relief car ferry, MV Maid of Glencoul.
Communities and tourism businesses that rely on the five-minute crossings of Loch Linnhe have been left angry by the fresh delays to MV Corran's return, according to Ardgour Community Council.
Vice-chairman Dr Michael Foxley said: "Frankly none of us believe anything in terms of timescales because the one constant is that it's wrong.
"It is having massive effects locally.
"Local businesses are losing well over £5,000 a week."
Highland Council said repair work was "progressing at pace".
Repairs to the propulsion system along with other work, including fitting a new deck, are expected to be completed by 8 October.
This will be followed by sea trials before MV Corran can return to service.
Highland Council's economy and infrastructure committee chairman, Ken Cowans, said crews were working around the clock to fix the vessel.
He added: "I would like to assure the communities and businesses affected by the disruption to the vehicle carrying service across the Corran Narrows, that the daily foot passenger boats from Corran and Fort William to Ardgour and the shuttle bus service will continue to operate free of charge until the MV Corran returns to service in mid-October."
There has been significant disruption to the car ferry service already this year.
Between 15 April and start of June there was a limited passenger service after the MV Maid of Glencoul broke down.
People living in Fort William, Ardgour, Sunart, Ardnamurchan, Moidart, Morar, Morvern and the Isle of Mull are among those who regularly use the ferry service.
Alternative routes to the crossing can involve journeys of up to 86 miles (138km), depending on the destination.