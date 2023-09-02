King Charles dons new tartan for Highland games in Braemar
King Charles, Queen Camilla and the Princess Royal have joined thousands of Highland games spectators at the annual Braemar Gathering.
The King attended for the first time since his coronation, wearing a kilt in the new King Charles III tartan.
Before her death, Queen Elizabeth was a regular at the event while staying at the nearby Balmoral estate in Aberdeenshire.
Events include Highland dance and heavyweights such as the hammer throw.
King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived to cheering crowds before taking their seats in the Royal pavilion.
Peter Fraser, president of the Braemar Royal Highland Society said: "A new king, it's very special. It's great that the Royal Family has carried on this tradition. All the Royal family take a great interest in the games, there's no question about that.
"One of the everlasting memories I have of the whole Royal Family watching the sack race with the little kiddies - and whatever happened everyone was bursting with laughter."
The King arrived at Balmoral Castle last month for his first summer residence in Scotland since the death of Queen Elizabeth.
He is expected to be there on the first anniversary of the Queen's death on 8 September.
The Scottish Tartans Authority said the design of the King's kilt was based on the Balmoral tartan sett which dates from 1850.
The new tartan has been registered with the Scottish register of tartans, which is administered by the National Records of Scotland.
