Ship refloated after running aground off Skye
A 500-tonne ship that ran aground off the Isle of Skye has been refloated.
The 40-metre fish carrier, named Settler, has been escorted to Mallaig on the mainland after it was relaunched on Wednesday evening.
The vessel ran aground in the Kylerhea and Glenelg area at around 18:40 on Tuesday.
Kyle and Portree RNLI lifeboats went to the scene shortly before 20:00, but by then the tide had receded too far to attempt to refloat the ship.
The four-strong crew of the 40-metre ship were transferred to another vessel in the area to wait for the tide to return.
They boarded the vessel again on Wednesday morning and it was refloated on the high tide at 18:30 with assistance from another ship.
It was escorted to Mallaig by the Mallaig RNLI lifeboat and will be assessed for any damage on Thursday.
HM Coastguard said earlier that no-one was hurt during the grounding and no pollution had been detected.